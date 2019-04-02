The Splash Zone 4/2/19: No Holdout For Xavien Howard

The Dolphins began their offseason workouts yesterday and Xavien Howard was among the players who showed up. There had been some speculation whether the Pro Bowl cornerback would holdout, since he is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Howard is arguably the Dolphins best defensive player and should do all they can to keep him here.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Xavien Howard shows up for first day of Dolphins’ work – ProFootballTalk

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard wants a new contract, and deserves one. But he’s not withholding services in an attempt to get that deal. Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Howard was in attendance during the first day of the Dolphins’ offseason program Monday.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins invite West Virginia receiver to team headquarters | Miami Herald

The Dolphins are open to adding another one or two wide receivers to their 53-man roster this offseason and have invited West Virginia’s Gary Jennings, a rising 2019 NFL Draft prospect, to meet with team officials.

Dolphins Secondary

Brian Flores on Minkah Fitzpatrick: He can play anywhere – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins see Minkah Fitzpatrick as a safety long term, but the contracts of Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald complicate the team's short-term plans.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/1/19: Brian Flores Thinks Highly Of Ryan Fitzpatrick - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Offseason workouts set to begin later today for new look Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

No, this is not some crude April Fool’s joke.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, eight teams will begin offseason workouts today. And one of those teams is the Miami Dolphins.

What is allowed during NFL offseason training programs? Why can Dolphins report early? And no holdout from Xavien Howard - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are back in the team’s training facilities today, opening their offseason training program and starting to prepare for the 2019 season. Miami is one of eight teams that can open...