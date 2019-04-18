The Splash Zone 4/18/19: Dolphins 2019 Schedule

The Dolphins schedule has been finalized and we now know when and where they will face their 2019 opponents. The Dolphins will open the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens, led by second year quarterback Lamar Jackson. The team has a rough end of the year schedule and will face the Patriots at New England as their final game.

Miami Dolphins 2019 schedule release: Live updates | Miami Herald

The NFL releases its 2019 schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Details will emerge throughout the day, and we will have the updates as they come in regarding the dates for the Miami Dolphins games this season.

I Said It: Chris Grier Pre-Draft Press Conference

General Manager Chris Grier conducted the annual pre-draft press conference Wednesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Best football still ahead of me in Year 15 | Miami Herald

New coach, new quarterback, new hope for the Dolphins? Ryan Fitzpatrick doesn’t lack for confidence in what looks to be a challenging season.

Dolphins hoping Kilgore/Pouncey swap pays dividends | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins notes on the team’s move at center, with Daniel Kilgore getting a second season to prove he’s as good as Mike Pouncey, and some notes heading into next week’s 2019 NFL Draft.

Miami Dolphins roster remains in flux one week before draft | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have undergone significant changes this offseason, and the players who took part in the first day of a voluntary minicamp are survivors of those changes. But even those players must be on notice their place on the team is at risk.

AC In The AM: Workouts Begin & There's Plenty To Learn

On a cloudless late Tuesday morning in the middle of April, first-year Head Coach Brian Flores was back in his element, teaching technique and fundamentals and getting an early look at many of the players who will help comprise the 2019 Miami Dolphins.

