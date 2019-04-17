The Splash Zone 4/17/19: Reshad Jones Not At Voluntary Minicamp

The Dolphins got together for voluntary minicamp yesterday and were short a few players. Reshad Jones was one of those players and he did not feel like showing up. Jones informed Brian Flores that he would not be in attendance and his new coach stated that Jones had been to other offseason conditioning sessions. There has been speculation as to whether the Dolphins will look to trade Jones some point soon.

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones not attending voluntary minicamp - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Is Reshad Jones' future with the organization in jeopardy?

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins bring in another edge defender for visit | Miami Herald

The Dolphins have brought in more than a dozen front-seven defenders for a visit, and an Eastern Michigan standout is among the latest.

Dolphins Secondary

Here’s how Minkah Fitzpatrick could fit into Dolphins’ NFL draft plan - Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins should consider their position options with second-year defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick before drafting another secondary player in the 2019 NFL draft.

Miami Dolphins News 4/16/19: Dolphins Met With Tyree Jackson - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Schedule 2019: Release coming Wednesday - The Phinsider

The NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday at 8pm ET, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. This is a day earlier than the traditional Thursday releases of the schedule. We will break down the Miami...

Dolphins begin voluntary minicamp Tuesday - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins will begin a voluntary three-day minicamp on Tuesday, an additional workout period allowed for teams with new head coaches. The Dolphins hired former New England Patriots...