The Splash Zone 4/16/19: Dolphins Met With Tyree Jackson

As has been stated before, no one is quite sure if the Dolphins will take a quarterback next week in the draft. It’s highly unlikely the team takes one in round one, but don’t count out one in the later rounds. The Dolphins have been doing their homework and recently met with Tyree Jackson, who has a powerful throwing arm. Jackson would be a later round pick somewhere in the fourth or fifth round as a developmental prospect.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins have private session with Buffalo QB Jackson | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins continue to closely evaluate quarterback options for Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft if they don’t pick one in the first three rounds.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/14/19: Dolphins Mock Draft Roundup - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread & General Discussion) 04/14/2019 Edition - The Phinsider

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is which retired Miami Dolphins do you consider snubs by the NFL Hall Of Fame? Most are going to say Zach Thomas but who else?