The Splash Zone 4/10/19: Draft Needs For The Dolphins

The draft is two weeks away and we still have no clue what the Dolphins are planning on doing. The two biggest needs right now are on both of the lines. They could really use a star defensive end as both Cameron Wake and Robert Quinn are gone. The offensive line has been an issue for years, so hopefully Flores and crew can finally figure something out with that unit.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

2019 Draft Needs: Miami Dolphins | SI.com

The biggest need, the hidden need and what else the Dolphins should be looking for in the 2019 draft.

Dolphins Offseason

First round pick for Miami Dolphins should be Brian Burns | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins will run a multiple defense under new coach Brian Flores and for that reason and their lack of an accomplished pass rusher, they should select Florida State’s Brian Burns in the first round of the April 25 draft.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/9/19: Dolphins Add Ricardo Louis - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins continue adding AAF players - The Phinsider

The Dolphins are rounding out their preseason roster with the addition of several members of the San Antonio Commanders.

Dolphins 2019 schedule: Preseason announced with Miami dress rehearsal in prime time - The Phinsider

The NFL has announced the 2019 Preseason schedule. The league announces the nationally televised games with the specific date and time of kickoff, while the rest of the games are given a range of...

Dolphins announce seven signings from AAF - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have made official the signing of seven players to their roster - all of whom are coming to (or back to) the league from the Alliance of American Football. Joining the team are...