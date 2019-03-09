The Splash Zone 3/9/19: Dolphins Release Danny Amendola

The veteran purge continues as the Dolphins released Danny Amendola yesterday. In his one year with the team, he recorded 59 receptions , 575 yards, and 1 touchdown. With the move, the Dolphins clear $6 million towards the salary cap. The Dolphins are moving towards being a younger team and the Amendola move shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Why are Miami Dolphins interested in TE Dwayne Allen (3 receptions in 2018)? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins’ curious case of filling a hole at tight end took a turn Friday when a league source confirmed they planned to host Dwayne Allen for a free-agent visit.Allen, 29, spent the past two seasons with New England, so he’s familiar with new Dolphins coach Brian Flores, a former Patriots assistant.

With the start of the new league year approaching, Dolphins.com continues a series of free agency previews with centers and guards.

