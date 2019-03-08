The Splash Zone 3/8/19: Cameron Wake Likely Headed To Free Agency

It’s tough to say this, but Cameron Wake may have played his last down in a Dolphins uniform. Wake plans to test the free agency market as he intends to keep playing and has interests from multiple teams. He is one sack shy of 100 and he will not reach that milestone with the Dolphins. Wake was a class act and hopefully he goes to a Super Bowl bound team. He deserves it.

Cameron Wake unlikely back to Dolphins in 2019 | Miami Herald

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins plan for replacing Ryan Tannehill | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are have few choices for replacing Ryan Tannehill, including drafting a replacement, trading for someone or signing a veteran bridge quarterback. Signing a veteran who might not be as good as Tannehill but might still help the team win some games is a terrible idea.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Robert Quinn among pass rushers on trade block - NFL.com

The Miami Dolphins have had trade conversations surrounding defensive end Robert Quinn, Ian Rapoport reports. Here’s other developing nuggets from around the league.

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins release Ted Larsen, Andre Branch – ProFootballTalk

There have been multiple reports suggesting that the Dolphins would release defensive end Andre Branch this offseason and the team finally made it happen on Thursday.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/7/19: Jake Rudock Ready To Compete - The Phinsider

Why Kyler Murray Going #1 to the Arizona Cardinals is a Smokescreen - The Phinsider

podcast: behind the scenes at NFL Combine, Kyler Murray #1, Josh Rosen - The Phinsider

