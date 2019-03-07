The Splash Zone 3/7/19: Jake Rudock Ready To Compete

When Mike Tannenbaum was relieved of duties and Chris Grier took over, one of the first moves Grier made was the signing of Jake Rudock. As of right now, Rudock and Luke Falk are the only quarterbacks on the roster and honestly, one of them could be the opening day starter depending on how the next month turns out. The odds are against him, but Rudock is ready to come in and compete. Hopefully he becomes the next franchise quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. Or just helps the team in getting a top five pick for next years draft.

Miami Dolphins: QB Jake Rudock of Weston excited to compete - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

One of the first players Chris Grier signed when he ascended to control all Dolphins football operations was quarterback Jake Rudock.It went a bit under the radar, but depending on who the Dolphins sign or draft in the coming months, Rudock, who grew up in Weston and played at St. Thomas Aquinas, Iowa and Michigan, may have a chance to compete to play.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Ja'Wuan James reassures Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: 'Everything will work out' in free agency - Sun Sentinel

If Laremy Tunsil had a choice, he would prefer to not play without his best friend Ja’Wuan James. Tunsil, the Miami Dolphins’ starting left tackle, is advocating for the team to re-sign James, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Ja’Wuan James holds advantage over Miami Dolphins | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins right tackle Ja’Wuan James is a pending NFL free agent and he seems to hold a big advantage over the team in getting a contract because there is little by way of talent available in free agency to replace him and the Dolphins need to use their draft resources in other areas.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins’ 2019 NFL Draft first-round options | Miami Herald

A few things that happened on the field – or during measurements – at the NFL Combine likely will affect Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier’s options in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

