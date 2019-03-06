The Splash Zone 3/6/19: Dolphins Need To Resist Urge To Overdraft Quarterback

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals traded up for Josh Rosen to be their future franchise quarterback. Fast forward to now and all signs point to the Cardinals taking Kyler Murray with the first pick next month. The Dolphins are also looking for their next franchise quarterback and could look to add him next month, maybe. The Dolphins shouldn’t feel the need to reach for a quarterback, just because they need one.

Miami Dolphins must not overdraft a first-round quarterback | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are in a position in the 2019 draft that suggests they’ll have the opportunity to pick a quarterback, but probably not one of the top two quarterbacks. In that case, the team must be very careful not to force the pick of a quarterback.

Brian Flores

Chris Grier & Brian Flores Are Respected Around The League

General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores each has earned the respect of pretty much every person around the NFL, from other coaches, executives and media members.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins to draft a QB now or in 2020? Chris Grier has a plan - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Qualities such as leadership and humility will factor into the general manager's philosophy when deciding on Miami's franchise-changing QB.

Miami Dolphins News 3/5/19: Dolphins Undecided On Frank Gore - The Phinsider

