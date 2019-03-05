The Splash Zone 3/5/19: Dolphins Undecided On Frank Gore

Frank Gore plans to continue his long career but he is not sure what team he will be a part of yet. The Dolphins are undecided on whether or not they’ll bring the veteran back for another year. The team is entering a rebuild mode and it would be odd to keep a 36 year old back around, when he can find success somewhere else.

Free agent running back Frank Gore has decided to play in the NFL in 2019 — the Dolphins are deciding whether they will try to re-sign him. The team still has not told Minkah Fitzpatrick whether he will play safety or cornerback.

The Miami Dolphins have numerous options to find a stopgap quarterback after the expected release or trade of Ryan Tannehill, including veterans Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh McCown and journeymen Tyrod Taylor and Sam Bradford.

INDIANAPOLIS — Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, a longtime NFL draft analyst, says this defensive line class is the best he's seen in 10 years.This is good news for the Dolphins, who will be desperate for defensive linemen, and may take one with the 13th pick.

Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat took the NFL combine by storm, becoming the fastest defensive linemen to run a 40-yard dash at the event. The Miami Dolphins, who have dire needs at the defensive end and defensive tackle positions, met with Sweat at the combine.

Here are the picks the Miami Dolphins hold in the 2019 NFL Draft.Miami picked up a seventh rounder in the Jarvis Landry trade and dealt one away to Detroit for Akeem Spence. So they have one pick in each round.Expect the Dolphins to follow the Patriots model of moving up and down in the draft frequently, especially down, and also attempting to acquire picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

