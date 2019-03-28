The Splash Zone 3/28/19: Will Kenyan Drake Finally Be A Featured Back?

If Adam Gase were still the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Kenyan Drake would probably be on a different team now. Drake was so frustrated last season that he contemplated asking for a trade during the offseason. Drake is a big play waiting to happen and for whatever reason, Gase didn’t use him much. Brian Flores and Chad O’Shea have yet to say if Drake will be the workhorse in the backfield. If Drake practices hard and can pick up the system, I don’t see any reason why Drake will see a lot more time than he did under Gase last season.

Will the Dolphins finally allow Kenyan Drake to be a featured back?

No coaching decision was more puzzling to observers — and infuriating to fans — than Adam Gase’s refusal to use Kenyan Drake more than he did.

Stephen Ross

Stephen Ross promises he won't change his mind on rebuilding

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, the author of a new Dolphins approach for building the franchise, promises he won’t go back to his former ways and abandon the current long rebuild process.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins: Can Charles Harris' career be sparked as stand-up pass-rusher?

PHOENIX — Charles Harris was the 22nd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but it hasn't happened yet.Harris has not yet fulfilled his promise as a Miami Dolphins pass-rusher. But the best thing to happen to the 24-year-old may be Brian Flores.

