The Splash Zone 3/25/19: Draft Needs For The Miami Dolphins

In a month, we will finally find out what the Dolphins have planned for the draft this year. The number one need is a young quarterback to groom into the next franchise quarterback but no on is sure if the team will select one or not. The rumors have been that the team plans to take someone like Tua Tagovailoa next year and plans to acquire young talent to build around whatever quarterback they decide to take.

Draft Analysis: NFL Draft Needs: Dolphins - Fantasy Columns

Evan Silva and Josh Norris preview what positions and prospects the Miami Dolphins could target in April’s draft.

Brian Flores downplays talk that Dolphins are rebuilding – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have what looks like perhaps the worst roster in the league this year, which leads to talk that they're tanking under first-year coach Brian Flores in 2019 and hoping to draft a franchise quarterback in 2020. But Flores downplays the extent to which his team is rebuilding.

Miami Dolphins News 3/23/19: Dolphins Schedule Pre-Draft Visit L.J. Collier - The Phinsider

