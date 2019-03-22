The Splash Zone 3/21/19: Dolphins Meet With Drew Lock

The Dolphins are doing their homework on quarterbacks in this years draft. The team met with Dwayne Haskins the other day and most recently met with Drew Lock. The Dolphins are in the market for a rookie quarterback, whether that be in this years draft or next years.

There are more teams with reasonable needs for a first-round quarterback this year than there are first-round quarterbacks, so it stands to reason those guys will be busy.

"Save us Dwayne Haskins, you’re our only hope!"

After scheduling a meeting with Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the Miami Dolphins appear to be continuing their work scouting the 2019 NFL Draft’s quarterback prospects with a meeting...