The Splash Zone 3/21/19: Dolphins To Meet With Dwayne Haskins

Chris Grier was in attendance at the Ohio State Pro Day where he was able to watch Nick Bosa and Dwayne Haskins. Bosa is going to go near the top of the draft, but no one is quite sure where Haskins where land. Some say the Raiders or Giants could take the quarterback and some have him falling to Miami at 13. The Dolphins are doing their homework and are reportedly going to meet with Haskins privately at some point.

Dolphins reportedly set up private workout with Haskins | Miami Herald

Chris Grier was in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday for Ohio State’s Pro Day. That gave him a front-row seat for Haskins’ throwing session, which by all accounts, went well.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins' plan to find a franchise QB: 2019 or 2020 NFL draft? - NFL Nation- ESPN

After signing Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins don't appear to be in "tank for Tua" mode, but they need to address their long-term need at quarterback.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Who needs Olympics? OL Chris Reed taking best shot with Miami Dolphins - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Sweating under the summer sun in Davie, learning how to toss around defensive linemen, wasn’t supposed to be in the cards for the newest Dolphin, offensive lineman Chris Reed.Reed, who grew up in Nebraska, was attending Division II Minnesota State, where he was a national champion in the shot put.

Tough, Versatile G/C Chris Reed Signed By Dolphins

The Dolphins added some depth to the offensive line Monday when they signed guard Chris Reed.

