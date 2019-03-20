The Splash Zone 3/20/19: Dolphins Could Be Moving On From Quinn Soon

It’s no secret the Dolphins have been trying to move on from Robert Quinn. Reports came out earlier in the year that Quinn would not be back with the team and would most likely be cut at some point. But the Dolphins have been doing work and have found two trade partners for the defensive end. They’re even willing to pay some of his salary, much like they did with Ryan Tannehill last week.

Dolphins talking to multiple teams about Robert Quinn – ProFootballTalk

In lieu of dumping players the Dolphins no longer want, they're willing to consider paying a chunk of their salary to facilitate a deal, like they did with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Amazing privilege and honor to have chance at starting job – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins signed Ryan Fitzpatrick over the weekend in a move that makes Fitzpatrick the current favorite to open the 2019 season as their starting quarterback. Fitzpatrick has some experience being in that situation and he's experienced plenty of other ones over the years.

