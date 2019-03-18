The Splash Zone 3/18/19: Dolphins Sign Ryan Fitzpatrick

It appears the Dolphins may have found their new starter at quarterback. After the trade of Ryan Tannehill, the team needed to add a veteran and they did just that. The team agreed to a two year deal with Ryan Fitzmagic Fitzpatrick yesterday. Not a bad choice for a bridge quarterback as the team will look to add a rookie through the draft this year, or most likely next year.

