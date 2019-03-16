The Splash Zone 3/16/19: The Ryan Tannehill Era Is Over

It is official. The Ryan Tannehill era in Miami has come to a close and a new chapter is about to begin. Tannehill was traded to the Tennessee Titans yesterday and will become one of the best backups in the league behind Marcus Mariota. Heck, Tannehill may end up starting at some point as Mariota has struggled to stay healthy also. Who will quarterback the Dolphins this upcoming season? No body knows. It didn’t work out like we all hoped, but Ryan Tannehill was a class act and gave everything he had.

Titans trade for Ryan Tannehill – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have yet to add a quarterback to their roster for the 2019 season, but they have now parted ways with their starter from 2018. The agents for Ryan Tannehill announced on Friday afternoon that their client has been traded to the Titans.

Ryan Tannehill Trade

A six-pack of Ryan Tannehill's best days with Miami Dolphins ... and his six worst - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill and 2019 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans on Friday for a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a seventh-rounder this year.

Schad: Dolphins needed more than Ryan Tannehill had to give - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Ryan Tannehill is a good guy who studied hard and tried hard, but didn’t complete enough third-down passes.Tannehill is a good athlete who, in the end, didn’t stay healthy enough and didn't win enough games.

Miami Dolphins: Miami Dolphins (and, yes, Ryan Tannehill) to blame for 7-year failure of franchise quarterback - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

We still don’t know.Seven years. All that time has come and gone and we still don’t know what Ryan Tannehill is capable of and — at least from the Dolphins’ perspective — we never will.

