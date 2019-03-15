The Splash Zone 3/15/19: Matt Moore Trying A New Career

The Dolphins were present for Kyler Murray’s workout the other day. Dan Marino and Jim Caldwell were observing along with another former Dolphins quarterback, Matt Moore. Moore appears to be transitioning to her post football career and is working with the Dolphin scouts, as he holds no title yet.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Former QB Matt Moore transitioning to next career – ProFootballTalk

Dan Marino isn't the only former Dolphins quarterback helping them look for a new one. Via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, recently retired quarterback Matt Moore is working with the team's scouting department now, though he doesn't have an official title yet.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Dolphins Add Former Hurricanes Standout Clive Walford

The Dolphins continue to stock up the tight end position.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins don't cut defensive end Robert Quinn; instead pay roster bonus - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins' acquisition of sack artist Robert Quinn before last season did not work out as well as they hoped.But at least as of Thursday, the Dolphins have not moved on. Miami could have cut Quinn and taken on no dead salary cap money.But the deadline for that passed, according to a league source.

Dolphins Secondary

Cornerbacks Group Gains Experience With Eric Rowe Signing

The Dolphins added some competition at cornerback Wednesday when they signed four-year veteran Eric Rowe as an unrestricted free agent.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/14/19: Dolphins Add Eric Rowe - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Is keeping Ryan Tannehill the right move for the Dolphins? - The Phinsider

Don’t call it a comeback, he’s been here for years. Could the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in September 2019 be the same starting quarterback they had in September 2018? Could Ryan...

Miami Dolphins do not offer “life-changing money”, Teddy Bridgewater re-signs with the New Orleans Saints - The Phinsider

What’s the next step for the Dolphins at QB?