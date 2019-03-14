The Splash Zone 3/14/19: Dolphins Add Eric Rowe

The Dolphins added a new player to their cornerback room. The team signed Eric Rowe, formerly of the New England Patriots, to a one-year deal. Rowe has been with the Patriots the past three seasons and will reunite with his old defensive coach, Brian Flores.

Report: Dolphins to sign Eric Rowe to one-year deal

New Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is bringing a familiar face with him to Miami. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins are expected to sign former New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Habib: Miami Dolphins ought to apologize for wasting the Cameron Wake years

Cameron Wake will be back soon enough.He’ll return to Hard Rock Stadium to the kind of cheers that serenaded him for the past decade. He’ll see his name go up in the Dolphins Honor Roll. He’ll see it on the Walk of Fame outside the stadium. With any luck, the Dolphins could welcome him back again after that, wearing not an aqua jacket but a gold one, as their newest representative in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Dolphins add Clive Walford

The Dolphins are trying to sign a quarterback. If they get him, they'll have someone for him to whom to throw the ball. Per a league source, the Dolphins have signed tight end Clive Walford to a one-year deal. A third-round pick of the Raiders in 2015, Walford spent three seasons in Oakland.

Dolphins Offseason

AC In The AM: Embracing New Approach As Free Agency Begins

The past month or so since Brian Flores was hired he and his new coaching staff have spent a lot of time dissecting the roster, evaluating strengths and weaknesses and projecting how each player might fit with the changes they plan to employ.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins Release G Josh Sitton

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released guard Josh Sitton.

Dolphins release Josh Sitton; Bears signing Ted Larsen

The Miami Dolphins released offensive lineman Josh Sitton, the team announced on Wednesday. The move frees $5 million in salary cap space for the Dolphins, while adding $2 million to the team’s...