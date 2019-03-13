The Splash Zone 3/13/19: Dolphins Keeping DeVante Parker

DeVante Parker is getting a fresh start with a new coaching staff. There was talks that the team was ready to move on from the former first round pick. But in the end, they brought him back on a cheaper deal. Parker is getting another chance to prove he is not a bust as the wide receiver is disappointed in himself and still has the upside to be pretty darn good.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Schad: DeVante Parker deal shrewd move by Chris Grier, Dolphins - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

If the Patriots had signed DeVante Parker, everyone would be predicting Pro Bowls.And talking about how there go the geniuses again, outsmarting the AFC East and the world.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Parker's Potential: New Deal A Fresh Start For Talented Receiver

The Dolphins have seen the great potential of wide receiver DeVante Parker over the past four seasons, and that’s why they made sure to keep him around longer.

Dolphins Offensive Line

NFL Free Agents: Ja'Wuan James gone, where do Miami Dolphins turn? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins wanted to keep right tackle Ja'Wuan James, but he's off to Denver on a massive 4-year, $52 million contract.Miami is demonstrating its pledged financial restraint, largely sitting out early in free agency while rivals like the Jets spend, spend, spend.

Miami Dolphins: One of these NFL Draft targets can replace OT Ja'Wuan James

With Ja'Wuan James off to Denver, the Dolphins are going to need a long-term solution at right tackle.There is not much depth at tackle in free agency, part of the reason why James will earn so much from the Broncos.

