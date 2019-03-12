The Splash Zone 3/12/19: Dolphins Show Interest In Tyrod Taylor

All signs point towards Ryan Tannehill being released, or traded, at some point. The Dolphins have no answer at quarterback as Jake Ruddock and Luke Falk would be the only two quarterbacks on the roster. The team does have to find a veteran and we may have our answer. The team has expressed interest in Tyrod Taylor who was most recently with the Cleveland Browns. He got his big break with the Buffalo Bills earning a Pro Bowl and helping them reach the playoffs.

As the Dolphins prepare to part ways with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, they'll need to find another one. The one they find could be the former starting quarterback of the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins are in rebuilding mode and would, on the surface, seem unlikely to make a splash when free agency officially opens Wednesday. Le'Veon Bell would be a splash.

The official start of the league’s new year, and with it the beginning of free agency, isn’t until Wednesday at 4 p.m., but the Dolphins are already getting down to business.

Although the newest Dolphin knows he has a long road ahead to prove he can be an every-down player in 2019, he has no doubt he’ll be an impact player for coach Brian Flores in another important way.“I would like to say I’m a positive presence in the locker room,” said tight end Dwayne Allen, who knows Flores from their two years together with the New England Patriots.

