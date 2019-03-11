The Splash Zone 3/11/19: How Should The Dolphins Approach Free Agency

Teams can negotiate with free agents starting today, but nothing can become official until Wednesday, which marks the start of free agency. The Dolphins are going to be rebuilding which means don’t expect them to go out and get some big names to add to the team. They are interested in Tre Flowers but they shouldn’t break the bank for him. The Dolphins need to focus on keeping key pieces together, so that means bringing Ja’Wuan James back and getting Xavien Howard an extension.

Kelly: Dolphins should sit out first wave of NFL free agency — and maybe the second one too | Commentary - Sun Sentinel

NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Monday ahead of the official start of free agency on Wednesday. Here's how the Miami Dolphins should approach free agency this year in the first year of their rebuild under new coach Brian Flores.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins' 2019 free-agent signings: Dwayne Allen adds blocking, experience to TE group - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

The addition of the veteran blocking TE gives new Miami coach Brian Flores a veteran presence to complement 2018 second-round pick Mike Gesicki.

Miami Dolphins News 3/9/19: Dolphins Add Dwayne Allen - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Breaking News: Pittsburgh Steelers trade Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for two mid-round draft picks - The Phinsider

The Antonio Brown Saga has finally come to an end.