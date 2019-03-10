The Splash Zone 3/10/19: Dolphins Add Dwayne Allen

The Dolphins have a new tight end and his name is Dwayne Allen. Allen visited multiple teams but decided to join the Dolphins who are going to be rebuilding their roster. The team is hoping for a leap in year two from Mike Gesicki, and Allen will provide valuable leadership in the tight end room.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

The Dolphins have agreed to terms on a 2-year, $7 million contract with tight end Dwayne Allen, according to a league source.Allen, 29, played the first four years of his career with the Colts and the last two with the Patriots.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

