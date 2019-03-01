The Splash Zone 3/1/19: People Who Know Brian Flores Expect Him To Be Great

Adam Gase was to become the next Don Shula for the Miami Dolphins. After his first year, the arrow was pointing up until things started to slowly collapse in Miami. When Gase was hired, people he worked with thought highly of the young offensive minded coach and expected him to be great. Former coworkers have been praising Brian Flores this week at the NFL Combine and expect him to do well with the Dolphins. Flores is going to get a pass in year one as this team is expected to be rebuilding and looking towards getting an early pick in round one in 2020.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Flores’ fellow Patriots alums expect him to succeed in Miami | Miami Herald

Dolphins coach Brian Flores wowed Stephen Ross and Chris Grier by being the same person who earned loyalties during his years as an assistant in New England.

Brian Flores

Brian Flores lauds Kyler Murray, noncommittal on Ryan Tannehill - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Change is in the air in Miami as all signs point to the franchise making a major move at the game's most important position this offseason.

NFL Coaches, Executives Praise Brian Flores At Combine

New Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has a lot of fans and friends at the 2019 NFL scouting combine.

Dolphins Front Office

Assistant GM Marvin Allen Complimented At Combine

It was new Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen’s turn to get a ringing endorsement.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Ex-Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell 'important' to Dolphins

Out of football in 2018, former Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell spent the year traveling and with his family.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins want to keep Ja’Wuan James but might not | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have said multiple times they’d like to retain right tackle Ja’Wuan James but saying they’d like to do it and actually doing it have been two different things. So what are the reasons a player the team likes isn’t signed yet?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/27/19: Brian Flores/Chris Grier Speak At Combine - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins podcast Phinsider Radio: Dwayne Haskins vs. Kyler Murray - The Phinsider

Who is your QB1 for the 2019 NFL Draft class?