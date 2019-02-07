The Splash Zone 2/7/19: Dolphins Name Chad O’Shea Offensive Coordinator

The Dolphins have their new head coach, now they have their new offensive coordinator. The team announced yesterday that Chad O’Shea would be the offenses new play caller after being with the Patriots for the past 10 years. O’Shea worked with the teams wide receivers and got productivity out of less then stellar players. He has never called plays before and will be tasked with turning around one of the leagues worst offenses.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is hiring two men who have Patriots experience, with Chad O'Shea becoming offensive coordinator and Tiquan Underwood taking on the offensive quality control coach position, according to sources.

The Dolphins haven't closed the door on Ryan Tannehill's return, but they certainly will be open to drafting a quarterback this spring.

Eight NFL teams hired a new head coach this offseason. Which team made the best hire? We rank them.

New Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters on Monday that he'll be himself. On Tuesday, Flores shed some light on what being himself will entail. "They should expect someone who is demanding," Flores said on PFT Live.

The Dolphins have played primarily a 4-3 defense in recent seasons. It sounds as if new coach Brian Flores plans to mix in some 3-4. Miami needs pass-rushing linebackers if it's going to make a 3-4 work.

The Dolphins are taking on plenty of ex-Patriots, including one who was expatriated the night before the Super Bowl. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Dolphins are hiring Tiquan Underwood as an assistant under offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier insisted this week the team has not made a decision on Ryan Tannehill and actually might keep him if the team’s new coaches believe they can fix him.

Roger Avila was one of only three NFL fans selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

