The Splash Zone 2/5/19: Dolphins Introduce Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins finally have their new head coach. Brian Flores was officially introduced yesterday as the 13th head coach of the Dolphins. Flores will be tasked with rebuilding a team who has struggled the past decade. It’s going to be rough at first, but hopefully Flores and his coaches can figure something out and make it all worth it.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Brian Flores springs into Dolphins rebuild off Super Bowl triumph - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

The Dolphins are bucking a trend by hiring with a head coach with a defensive background, but they believe he'll be a genuine, accountable leader.

Brian Flores' parting gift: beatdown of Sean McVay's Rams

In a few days, Flores will be named the next coach of Miami. He'll leave New England with a memorable parting gift: One of the most superbly called defensive plans in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl 2019: Miami Dolphins-bound Brian Flores waited, waited, then made critical blitz call - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

ATLANTA — Brian Flores had taken off his New England Patriots coaching shirt for the last time.Carrying his bag, he headed from the locker room and back onto the confetti-strewn field toward the exit, ready to ride out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium a winner Sunday evening.A championship isn’t coming to South Florida.But a champion is.“Hey, I’m telling you, it feels good,” Flores said of going out of New England a 13-3 winner over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl

How Brian Flores’ defense helped Patriots win Super Bowl 53 | Miami Herald

Patriots defensive coordinator Flores, in his final game before becoming the Dolphins’ head coach, called the game of his life in Super Bowl 53.

Dolphins gambling they’ll hit big with Brian Flores as coach | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have made only two coaching hires, post-Don Shula, that truly gave fans cause for excitement: Jimmy Johnson in 1995 and Nick Saban in 2005. Here is why Brian Flores, who takes over Monday, has a chance to be the third.

Andy Cohen: Brian Flores An Inspiring Story

Forgive Brian Flores if his head is spinning just a little. A few short hours ago he was doing a masterful job calling defensive signals for the New England Patriots, winning his fourth Super Bowl and shutting down a potent Los Angeles Rams offense in the process. Today he was named head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

What They're Saying: NFL Reacts To Head Coach Brian Flores

Who is expected Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea? | Miami Herald

Brian Flores, who is expected to be announced as the Dolphins coach, will likely have Chad O’Shea as his offensive coordinator. O’Shea was the New England Patriots’ wide receivers coach from 2009-18 also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.

