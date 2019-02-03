The Splash Zone 2/3/19: Dolphins Will Have Their Coach On Monday

The Miami Dolphins will officially have their new head coach on Monday. Win or lose, Brian Flores will be in Miami to seal the deal and hopefully lead the Dolphins to the promised land. Expect coaching staff hires to be announced too.

Stephen Ross will whisk Brian Flores to Florida on Monday, or at least try to – ProFootballTalk

For the second straight year, the Patriots enter a Super Bowl with an assistant coach expected to become a head coach elsewhere. For the second straight year, will it all fall apart? Stephen Ross hopes it won't.

Report: Dolphins expected to cut Ryan Tannehill – ProFootballTalk

As soon as the Super Bowl ends Sunday night, the Dolphins will be able to name their new head coach. He will immediately be looking for a new quarterback.

