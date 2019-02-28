The Splash Zone 2/27/19: Brian Flores/Chris Grier Speak At Combine

Brian Flores and Chris Grier met with the media at the scouting combine and both discussed a variety of different topics. Chris Grier says the Dolphins aren’t going to be tanking as the team isn’t trying to lose games on purpose. He wants to go through a process and build a team the right way, with pains along the way. Flores discussed about his time in Miami so far and said there is no final decision on Ryan Tannehill yet.

I Said It: Flores & Grier Speak At NFL Combine

General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores spoke at the scouting combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Here were some of the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

Chris Grier

2019 NFL Scouting Combine: Dolphins' GM Chris Grier: We're not tanking!

INDIANAPOLIS — Call it a rebuild, a youth movement or a focus on the future.But do not call it a tank! At least, that's the latest word from Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier."We're not trying to lose games," Grier said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "We're going to do what's best. We're going to build like we've talked about building right, going through the process to do what's best for the Dolphins. But no we're not

