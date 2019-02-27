The Splash Zone 2/27/19: Dolphins Looking To Rebuild Defensive Line

The Dolphins may have quite a few new faces on the defensive line next season. According to reports, the team is expected to release Robert Quinn and Andre Branch when the new league years starts. Cameron Wake’s is a free agent and if he were to leave Miami, besides Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor, the defensive line is going to look very different heading into next season.

Miami Dolphins look to rebuild defensive line | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins must see if there is a defensive lineman on this roster that is worth keeping, beyond defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, when it reaches the advanced stages of a rebuilding program.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Ja’Wuan James’ high-floor production should get him paid this offseason | NFL Analysis | Pro Football Focus

Miami Dolphins right tackle Ja'Wuan James may not be a big name in the 2019 free agent class, but he should get paid like one for his dependability.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Ferrell a ‘classic’ defensive player for new Dolphins scheme | Miami Herald

The Dolphins are bringing the Patriots defensive system to Miami. Who better to take in Round 1 than Clelin Ferrell, a “classic” Patriots front-seven player, according to Daniel Jeremiah.

NFL Combine

What Miami Dolphins fans need to know about 2019 NFL Combine - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Forget about the 40-yard dash, three-cone drill, midnight interviews and psych tests.Strange as it sounds, the most-anticipated moment of the 2019 NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis could be when Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has his height and weight measured.

Miami Dolphins plan to cut ties with Robert Quinn and Andre Branch this offseason - The Phinsider

