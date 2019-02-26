The Splash Zone 2/26/19: Brian Flores & Chris Grier Preview Combine

The Dolphins, and the rest of the NFL, will be heading to the NFL Combine this week to scout the incoming draft class. Brian Flores and Chris Grier have been preparing and laying out the plan for the team these past few weeks. It will be interesting to see who the Dolphins are talking too during the activities at the Combine.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

2019 NFL Scouting Combine: Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores, Chris Grier offer preview - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and first-year coach Brian Flores have been grinding at the football facility from about 7:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. each day over the last few weeks, huddling at least for or five times a day, in advance of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Free Agency Preview | Wide Receivers

With the start of the new league year approaching, Dolphins.com continues a series of free agency previews with the wide receiver position.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins want every-down TE, but is one on the roster? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — As the Dolphins’ new coaching staff grades players already on the roster, it will become clearer just how much work must be done to get a team from 7-9 to where it wants to go.And as this process takes place, George Godsey, the incoming tight ends coach, will see what he’s up against.After years of getting too little production out of the position — and getting eaten up by opposing tight ends — the Dolphins spent two draft picks on upgrading their

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/25/19: Patrick Graham Looking For Smart Players - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Offensive Line Technique 101, Part 2: Hand Placement - The Phinsider

Let’s learn a thing or two about one of the most unappreciated positions in football.

REPORT: Oklahoma Quarterback Kyler Murray has balked up to 206 pounds before NFL Combine - The Phinsider

The Heisman Trophey winner is ready to impress at this week’s combine

NFL Scouting Combine schedule 2019: When is the 40-yard dash? Position Drills? - The Phinsider

We have reached that magic time on the calendar when hundreds of prospects hoping to hear their names called at the NFL Draft descend on Indianapolis and perform a bunch of drills in their...