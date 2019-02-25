The Splash Zone 2/25/19: Patrick Graham Looking For Smart Players

Patrick Graham and Brian Flores plan on running a 4-3 and 3-4 defense in Miami. Whatever scheme works best for the upcoming game will be used. For the past few years, the Dolphins have been a 4-3 team and there will most likely be some rocky adjustments when switching to a 3-4. For this to work, the Dolphins are going to need some intelligent players and have the ability to adjust.

Dolphins hiring Alabama staffer Brendan Farrell as special teams assistant – ProFootballTalk

The Miami Dolphins are adding an Alabama assistant coach to their coaching staff. The Dolphins are hiring Brendan Farrell as a special teams assistant. Farrell had been a special teams quality control coach at Alabama. The move was reported by FootballScoop.com.

