The Splash Zone 2/23/19: Chris Grier, Hopefully, Building The Right Way

The Dolphins overhauled their organization after the end of the season by relieving Adam Gase and Mike Tannenbaum of their duties in the organization. Chris Grier got the promotion to oversee football operations and chose Brian Flores to be his new head coach. Grier then added two respected football minds in Marvin Allen and Reggie McKenzie. It seems Grier has learned from the mistakes of previous regimes, I hope, as I really want to see the Dolphins in a Super Bowl in my lifetime.

The pieces are quickly coming together. Impressive pieces. Important pieces. In his first weeks running the Dolphins’ football operation, General Manager Chris Grier has re-shaped the look of this organization, both in the coaching staff and the personnel department.

DAVIE — One operative word promoted by the Dolphins for the better part of a decade has been “collaborative.” Ask who was making major decisions and that word was bound to come up, often producing more questions than answers.Thankfully, the chain of command no longer is blurred.

