The Splash Zone 2/22/19: Kenyan Drake Needs To Be Unleashed

For whatever reason, Kenyan Drake was not used a ton last year under Adam Gase. But when he got the chances, he made the most out of them. Near the end of the 2017 season, Drake was a rising star and then ended up being Frank Gore’s backup last season. The way the New England Patriots used their running backs should excite Drake as hopefully Chad O’Shea brings over some of that philosophy.

Miami Dolphins' Kenyan Drake should be unshackled, featured by new staff - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Kenyan Drake kept his mouth shut, publicly, which was a good policy in the Adam Gase era and will certainly be a very good policy in the Brian Flores era. No, of course Drake was not happy that game after game went by and the team was losing, and his carries were not increasing, at all. Drake must have felt helpless.

This Is How A Yale Grad Became The Dolphins' Defensive Coordinator

It's been a long time since Patrick Graham studied chemical engineering and dreamed of a career with the CIA.

I Said It: Daniel Jeremiah Joins 'The Audible'

NFL Network and NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah was a guest on The Audible this week. Here were some of his comments that stood out, along with some perspective

Five non-QBs who should be on Dolphins’ radar at NFL Combine | Miami Herald

GM Chris Grier and new head coach Brian Flores must emerge from next week’s NFL Scouting Combine with a short list of players who they would strongly consider at 13 if the Miami Dolphins don’t get lucky at QB.

