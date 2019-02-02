The Splash Zone 2/2/19: Brian Flores, The Players Coach

In three days, Brian Flores will officially be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Will he lead the team to the promised land or will he fail like his predecessors? That’s hard to tell right now as the guy probably won’t have his quarterback till 2020. Former and current players have nothing but good things to say about Flores and how he is a great players coach. His mentality is always team first, which is exactly what is needed in Miami right now as the team enters it’s rebuilding phase.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Brian Flores' career as coach marked by personal approach - NFL.com

Who is Brian Flores, the man expected to be named the Dolphins' next head coach? Jim Trotter examines the current Patriots assistant, whose approach is as much about life off the field as it is about production on the field.

Brian Flores

Brian Flores, Chris Grier friendship led to Dolphins hiring | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins gave Chris Grier significant authority in picking the team’s new head coach and what the general manager did was hire a longtime friend Brian Flores, who he met when the two were scouts over a dozen years ago.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Darren Rizzi heading to Saints - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are expected to start hiring their next coaching staff on Monday, the day after presumed head coach Brian Flores calls the defensive plays in the Super Bowl for the New England...

‘Patriot Way’, Harbaugh Way, Just Fundamentals - The Phinsider

In the days that followed former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase’s firing a few weeks back, team owner Stephen Ross was widely rumored to be pursuing Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh,...