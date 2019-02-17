The Splash Zone 2/17/19: Dolphins Add Reggie McKenzie To Staff

Chris Grier has brought in some backup and has added Reggie McKenzie to his ranks. McKenzie was fired by the Oakland Raiders this season after losing the power struggle to Jon Gruden, where Gruden traded away premier players like Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper away. In 2016, McKenzie was named the NFL executive of the year after the Raiders went 12-4 that season. This is a solid hiring for a team that is entering rebuild mode.

Chris Grier’s staff will include ex-Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, who will serve as the Dolphins’ senior personnel executive.

Brian Flores is a first-time head coach who hired two first-time coordinators. But the Dolphins have several experienced hands as position coaches.

The Dolphins' new coach learned a lot from his former Patriots boss, but he must forge his own path.

