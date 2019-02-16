The Splash Zone 2/16/19: Coaching Staff Meets With Dolphins Media

The Dolphins new coaching staff met with the media for the first time yesterday. The coaches spoke on a variety of topics and about their new players. With the team entering a rebuild mode, the team is going to need a lot of leadership from this new staff.

Top News: Dolphins Introduce Brian Flores' Coaching Staff

The Dolphins formally introduced their assistant coaches Friday when they held a media session at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

I Said It: New Coaching Staff Meets With Media

The members of the 2019 Dolphins coaching staff met with the media Friday at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Here were some of the comments that stood out, along with some perspective

When wisdom is needed, Miami Dolphins can turn to Jim Caldwell - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

This was before Brian Flores knew he wanted the Dolphins.It was before the Dolphins knew they wanted Brian Flores.The one thing that seemed evident, even then, was that Brian Flores wanted Jim Caldwell on whatever staff he would assemble.

Dolphins Defense

Miami Dolphins to run both 3-4 and 4-3 under Brian Flores | Miami Herald

New Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is not locked into any one defensive front, but instead will be multiple and unpredictable.

Dolphins Roster

Dolphins sign veteran Tank Carradine | Miami Herald

The Dolphins added two players and offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea discussed several issues

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

