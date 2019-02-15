The Splash Zone 2/15/19: Sizing Up The Dolphins Coaching Staff

Brian Flores coaching staff will be introduced to the media today. The team is entering a rebuild mode and the team is going to need some good coaches to coach up the young players that are expected to join the roster. Both coordinators are first timers, but at least Chad O’Shea has the help of Jim Caldwell on the offensive side of the ball.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

How does the new Miami Dolphins coaching staff stack up vs. the old? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

A coach whose record requires a close examination .Another coach who once put his paycheck where his mouth is .A coach who rises about the time some serious party-goers go to bed. And a coach who’s an expert in cuts of the most extreme variety.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins ticket prices largely flat in 2019 | Miami Herald

While the price of some Miami Dolphins tickets will go up this coming season, most seats will stay flat or even decrease in price to attend a game this coming year at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jimmy Johnson offers tips as Miami Dolphins begin to rebuild | Miami Herald

Former Hurricanes and Dolphins coach Jimmy Johnson, who turned a 1-15 Dallas Cowboys team into a multi-time Super Bowl champion, offers tips on rebuilding as the Dolphins begin the process with coach Brian Flores.

Dolphins Roster

Habib: Bell, Brown, Beckham joining Miami Dolphins? Can we get real? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Come September, Dolphins fans could look forward to watching quarterback Case Keenum taking a snap and faking a handoff to Le’Veon Bell. He’ll look right, weighing a back-shoulder fade to Pierre Garcon or hitting Odell Beckham Jr., who’s carving up man coverage with a double move. But that’s just a ruse, because his target is Antonio Brown to his left, who’s 5 yards behind the defense on a post.The above piece of fiction is brought to you by everyone who

Keep, cut or trade? A breakdown of the Miami Dolphins' 2019 roster - Sun Sentinel

As the Miami Dolphins begin the process of rebuilding, here is a projection of how the team might handle these 20 players under contract.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/14/19: Why Is Kyler Murray A Perfect Fit For The Dolphins? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

What does Joe Flacco trade mean for Ryan Tannehill and Miami Dolphins? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are expected to move on from quarterback Ryan Tannehill this offseason, with early rumors that the team is looking for a trade partner but will release their 2012 first-round...