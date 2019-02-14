The Splash Zone 2/14/19: Why Is Kyler Murray A Perfect Fit For The Dolphins?

I don’t watch college football much, all I know is Kyler Murray won the Heisman this year and is short. I do know that the Dolphins are going to be looking for a new quarterback as Ryan Tannehill is not expected to be back. Nothing much to talk about right now folks.

Quarterback Kyler Murray would be perfect fit for Miami Dolphins | Miami Herald

Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray announced he would play football, not baseball. Now the Dolphins have no reason to not make Murray their 2019 draft priority and the cornerstone of their rebuild.

NFL trades 2019: Joe Flacco to Broncos from Ravens - The Phinsider

The Case Keenum experiment in Denver seems to have come to an abrupt end. After signing Keenum to a two-year contract during last year’s free agency period, the Denver Broncos have now agreed to a...

Antonio Brown trade rumors: Dolphins among betting favorites for 2019 NFL trade - The Phinsider

People love to include the Miami Dolphins in player transactions. It seems like a go-to move to throw the Dolphins - who have been big spenders in free agency in the past and therefore could be...

Retain, Tag, or Walk? - Stephone Anthony - The Phinsider

Should the Miami Dolphins resign Stephone Anthony this coming offseason?