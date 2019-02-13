The Splash Zone 2/13/19: Dolphins The Favorites To Land Murray?

Around this time last year, many had the Dolphins taking Baker Mayfield in the first round. But Mayfield ended up going first overall to the Browns and Miami decided not to take a quarterback in round one last year. Now the team appears to be the favorites to land Kyler Murray this year. The Dolphins are going to need a quarterback as the team is not expected to bring back Ryan Tannehill.

Miami Dolphins favorites to select Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray, oddsmakers say - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

First, the draftniks. Now, the oddsmakers. Support continues to build for the theory that Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will be the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick this year.

