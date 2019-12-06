The Splash Zone 12/6/19: Ryan Fitzpatrick Is Feeling Good

Ryan Fitzpatrick feels he is playing his best football right now and Sunday he threw multiple highlight reel plays thanks to DeVante Parker. The way Fitzpatrick has been playing since taking the reigns from Josh Rosen has justified Brian Flores’ quarterback decision as all three wins have come with the Bearded Wonder at quarterback. Fitzpatrick has a fiery personality and his teammates enjoy being around him which won’t surprise anyone when the team keeps him around to help whatever rookie quarterback the team decides to bring in.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins: Ryan Fitzpatrick says he's 'better than I've ever been'

At 37, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick says his confidence is at an "all-time high" this season with the Miami Dolphins.

Brian Flores

I Said It: Brian Flores Wants More Consistent Running Game

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media Thursday and discussed the rushing attack.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins’ Albert Wilson improving post injury | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson has seen an uptick in production the past two weeks after injuries limited him early in the season. Plus notes on Michael Dieter, Mack Hollins and injury updates.

Dolphins Special Teams

Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack describes role in fake field goal trick play Mountaineer Shot against the Philadelphia Eagles on podcast

The punter described his role in Mountaineer Shot and the aftermath following the now famous trick play.

Dolphins 2019 Season

AC In The AM: Sizing Up The Roster With Four Games Left

Columnist Andy Cohen takes a position-by-position look at who’s playing well for the Dolphins.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/5/19: Jason Sanders Earns Weekly Honor - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

‘Culture’ Is Not A Magic Potion - The Phinsider

As the 2019 NFL season enters its fourth quarter, there are three words that Miami Dolphins fans are tired of hearing: ‘tank’, the first name of a certain Alabama quarterback who isn’t nearly as...