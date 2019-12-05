The Splash Zone 12/5/19: Jason Sanders Earns Weekly Honor

Jason Sanders may have missed an extra point, but he made up for it with his historic touchdown reception. The Dolphins kicker was rewarded with AFC Special Teams player of the week for his phenomenal reception skills. This is the second time Sanders has earned this honor this year.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Jason Sanders kicked a 51-yard field goal, and that was cool. But catching a pass for a touchdown was the thing that got him recognized. The Dolphins kicker was named AFC special teams player of the week, after the trick play that led them to a win over the Eagles.

What Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Wednesday before Jets game - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins face Adam Gase’s Jets for a second time on Sunday

How DeVante Parker is erasing 'bust' talk, rewriting his Dolphins story - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Using criticism as motivation, the 2015 first-round wide receiver is realizing his potential, thanks in part to improved work habits.

AC's Mailbag: Andy Cohen Answers Your Questions | Week 14

Columnist Andy Cohen takes a look at what Dolphins fans are thinking about.

Miami Dolphins Running Back Kalen Ballage makes NFL history

...and not in a good way

