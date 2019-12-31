The Splash Zone 12/31/19: Chris Grier And Brian Flores Meet With Media

Brian Flores and Chris Grier met with the media yesterday for their end of the year press conference. Both men appear to be excited for what the future has in store thanks to a big win against the Patriots and the amount of resources they have for the draft and free agency. It’s up to these two guys to get it right and make the Dolphins a premiere football team again.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

The Dolphins didn’t tank. Here’s how Brian Flores, Chris Grier and Steve Ross defined their progress in 2019 - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins worked hard to dispel the notion they were tanking or losing purposely with the intention of having a higher position in the draft. Here's what they did do in the first season under Brian Flores and Chris Grier.

Stephen Ross

Q&A With Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross

Stephen Ross answers questions about the 2019 season and the future of the Dolphins.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Dolphins part ways with OC Chad O'Shea, two other assistants

Despite a second-half turnaround, the Dolphins parted ways with offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea after one season.

Dolphins 2019 Season

In wake of turnaround, Dolphins believe 2020 will be special

The Miami Dolphins head into another long offseason accompanied by the sort of buzz five-win seasons rarely generate. It has been that kind of year for the Dolphins: weird. A gutting of the roster under rookie coach Brian Flores extended beyond training camp, when Miami traded away two players who

The Miami Dolphins are excited about their future after beating the Patriots in Week 17

Players are looking to carry their momentum into 2020 after beating the Patriots.

AC In The AM: How Much Fun Did This Team Become?

Mike Gesicki's last-minute touchdown caps season with huge upset over Patriots.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins’ Xavien Howard arrested late Sunday for domestic violence - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Howard allegedly grabbed and pushed his fiance

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

