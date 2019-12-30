The Splash Zone 12/30/19: Dolphins End The Decade As Winners

The season started out rough, but eventually we started to see improvement in a team that was changing players every week. With four minutes left to play yesterday, Ryan Fitzpatrick performed some more Fitzmagic and led the Dolphins on a game winning drive to end the decade with a win. Even with the win, the Dolphins secured a top 5 draft pick (#5) and are set up beautifully for the next two years with a plethora of draft picks.

Dolphins Rally In Fourth Quarter To Beat Patriots, 27-24

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Patriots on the road for the first time since 2008.

The Dolphins’ 2019 season is over. And what a way to finish.

Heavily favored Patriots let No. 2 seed slip away with loss to Dolphins

With a loss to the Dolphins, who entered the game as a 17-point underdog, the Patriots will not get a first-round bye and will play in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Magical Final Drive Defeats Patriots

The veteran quarterback found tight end Mike Gesicki for the game-winning score.

