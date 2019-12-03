The Splash Zone 12/3/19: DeVante Parker’s Big Day

Back in the early beginnings of the offseason, no one was quite sure on what was going to happen to DeVante Parker with a new coaching staff coming to town. Many were expecting the receiver to be on a new team, but Chris Grier surprised everyone by giving the former first round pick a two year extension. It was a prove it deal and boy, is Parker proving it this year. The fifth year receiver is finally having that breakout season that football fans have been waiting for and had his best game as a pro against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As we have learned this season, coaching is making a huge difference in not only Parker but this entire roster.

Parker hauled in seven catches for a career-high 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami earns its third victory behind a punter-to-kicker touchdown, Ryan Fitzpatrick's three touchdowns and DeVante Parker's career-high 159 yards.

The Dolphins were supposed to be a historically bad team. Instead, they’ve become capable NFL underdogs.

The Dolphins have used Eric Rowe at a couple of positions this season and they want to keep him around in one role or another for a few more years. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Rowe has agreed to a three-year extension with the team.

