The Splash Zone 12/27/19: What’s The Plan At Quarterback?

Are the Dolphins going to use one of their first round picks on a quarterback in the upcoming draft? All signs point to yes, but anything is possible. I think a lot of people hoped Josh Rosen could seize the starting quarterback duties at some point but things just didn’t work out for the second year quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick has held onto the starting gig and hasn’t looked back and deserves to be the starter heading forward until the Dolphins quarterback situation gets figured out this year or next year.

All eyes are -- and have been -- on the 2020 draft for the Dolphins as their quest to find a franchise QB affects current QBs as well as future ones.

Brian Flores addresses the final week of the season for the Dolphins.

Here are 12 examples of Dolphins who have played well this season.

How is the Dolphins defense developing? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are heading into their Week 17 contest against the New England Patriots with a 4-11 record after a season in which the team started a rebuild by completing a tear-down. The...