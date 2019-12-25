The Splash Zone 12/25/19: Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Impact

First off, I would just like to say I hope everyone has a great Christmas/holiday.

I don’t think the Dolphins get any of these wins without Ryan Fitzpatrick. I don’t think DeVante Parker has his breakout year without FitzMagic. We made fun of the Jets and Bills for starting Fitzpatrick but after this season, I think we can all agree he has been the ultimate teammate. Will he start next year? That is a tough question to ask as no one is quite sure how the draft will pan out. But Fitzpatrick would honestly be the best choice to mentor any young quarterback the Dolphins bring in as I believe the traits he has shown this year are what the team will look for heading forward.

AC In The AM: Ryan Fitzpatrick's Impressive Impact On Dolphins

The 15-year veteran QB has set a great example for his teammates.

Miami Dolphins: Here are some players coaches are citing for their growth - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins are 4-11, but there are some young players who have shown encouraging signs of development

Albert Wilson Coming On Strong Late In Season

The wide receiver is healthy and bringing energy to the Dolphins.

Habib: When it comes to legacy, integrity, New England’s Bill Belichick will never be in same class as Miami Dolphins’ Don Shula - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Ex-Dolphin Manny Fernandez, on Bill Belichick: ‘I just think it’s a shame that a guy who constantly gets caught cheating is even there because — I don’t know — his moral character leaves me kind of questioning.’

