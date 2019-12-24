The Splash Zone 12/24/19: Dolphins 2020 Opponents Set

The Dolphins season was over before it really began. Yes, some had higher hopes than others but with the lack of talent this team had they were going no where. However, it’s not too early to look ahead to next year as the Dolphins now know who and where they’ll play next season. Offseason should be exciting with all the resources this team has.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins 2020 Opponents Now Set

Miami will play one game internationally and will head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

Brian Flores

What Bill Belichick thinks Brian Flores is doing impressively for Miami Dolphins - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins are 4-11, but they’re performing better than the first time they met, a 43-0 New England victory

Miami Dolphins: Does coach Brian Flores want Ryan Fitzpatrick back in 2020? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Fitzpatrick could retire, but nobody in South Florida wants to see him go.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins: Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins relives his first NFL touchdown: ‘I’m clearly the best receiver in the league right now’ - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Wilkins scored on a 1-yard pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick in the Dolphins’ overtime victory over the Bengals, getting credit for the reception and fumble recovery after losing the ball and retrieving it in the end zone.

Bengals at Dolphins

Turning Points: Five Key Plays From Bengals-Dolphins

Breaking down the five most pivotal plays from Sunday's overtime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

