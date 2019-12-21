The Splash Zone 12/21/19: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Bengals

The Bengals will be paying the Dolphins a visit tomorrow for the battle of the first overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. If the Bengals lose, or tie, they will clinch that pick officially and will likely take Joe Burrow unless something drastic changes between now and April. Even if the Dolphins lose, they’d still be a game up on the Bengals and would still have no guarantees on getting that coveted pick.

Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Bengals vs. Dolphins

John Congemi breaks down his keys for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

AC In The AM: Greatness To Be Honored At Halftime

Columnist Andy Cohen previews the Week 16 matchup between the Bengals and Dolphins.

