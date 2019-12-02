The Splash Zone 12/2/19: Dolphins Embarrass The Eagles

I’d say this was the upset of the week, but the Cincinnati Bengals got their first win against the New York Jets yesterday. It didn’t start out great, but this Dolphins team rallied in the second half with great plays from young players and some trickery. Hats off to Brian Flores who has gotten three wins out of what was supposed to be the worst roster in the league and not win a game all year. On a side note, that was the most fun I have had on a football Sunday in ages, that was a joy to watch.

Game recap: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins, 12/1/19 | Miami Herald

DeVante Parker and the Dolphins scored 23 second-half points to stun the Eagles Sunday and win their third game of the season.

Eagles at Dolphins

5 Instant Takeaways: Miami Dolphins stun Philadelphia Eagles, 37-31 - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Ryan Fitzpatrick, DeVante Parker shine as Miami wins third game in five

Miami Dolphins dig into bag of tricks as kicker Jason Sanders scores touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins punter Matt Haack got the touchdown pass on a creative play design on fourth-and-goal

Dolphins topple Eagles to win third game of season, lose chance to move up to No. 3 in NFL draft order - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Dolphins first-round receiver DeVante Parker had the best game of his career. Fitzpatrick turned in his best game as a Dolphin. Punter Matt Haack and kicker Jason Sanders may have produced the highlight touchdown of the NFL season, and Miami won its third game under Brian Flores with a 37-31 win over Philadelphia.

Mountaineer Shot: Fake Field Goal Stuns Philadelphia Eagles

Punter Matt Haack and kicker Jason Sanders connected for one of the most improbable touchdowns in Dolphins history.

Big Plays Spark Dolphins' Comeback Win Over Eagles

DeVante Parker had a career day against Philadelphia, catching seven passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

