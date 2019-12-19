The Splash Zone 12/19/19: Path To A Top Two Draft Pick

Brian Flores is focused on winning, while most of the fan base is focused on losing. The Dolphins are going to overhaul their roster this offseason and fans would love in the Dolphins could have one of the picks near the top of the first round. The team faces the Bengals this weekend, a very winnable game, followed by the Patriots.

Dolphins' path to a top-two draft pick, including Week 16 game vs. Bengals - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Draft positioning is the big story as Cincinnati (1-13) plays at Miami (3-11). For these rebuilding teams, first-round picks could alter their futures.

Miami Dolphins: What Brian Flores said Wednesday on Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Josh Rosen - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Brian Flores discusses the upcoming game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals and why Ryan Fitzpatrick will start.

Miami Dolphins News 12/18/19: Dolphins Don’t Plan On Starting Josh Rosen - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

